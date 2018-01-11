Kyrgyzstan intends temporarily to halve car registration price

It is planned to temporarily halve the price of car registration.

According to the Chief Specialist of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Driving Staff Adylbek Ryskeldiev, the State Registration Service was instructed to develop a mechanism for preferential re-registration of cars for a certain period — 2-3 months. «Our department has developed a draft resolution of the Kyrgyz government. The document was submitted for consideration to the Ministry of Justice,» he told 24.kg news agency.

Today, the re-registration of a vehicle on average costs 2,500-3,000 soms, we propose to reduce it by half — up to about 1,500, and the registration of letter of authorization in notarial offices costs about 1,000 soms. Adylbek Ryskeldiev

He recalled about implementation of Taza Koom and Smart City projects. «Video cameras are installed on the roads. Penalties for traffic violations will come to the owners of vehicles, and they will have problems. Reduction in the price will force citizens to re-register their cars,» said Adylbek Ryskeldiev.

It is not planned to abolish letters of authorization for cars.