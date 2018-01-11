17:22
-2
USD 69.17
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.22
English

Road to Chunkurchak gorge must be rebuilt due to landslide threat

Change in the direction of the road to Chunkurchak gorge must be considered because of a landslide threat. Deputy Aida Ismailova informed today at a session of the Parliament.

The length of the road is 1.6 kilometers. There had already been a landslide. Emergency was prevented, no one suffered.

As the deputy noted, the road has been expanded because of recreation centers (Supara-2 and Kyrgyz Aiyly), transport traffic increased, the road is destroying. There may be a treat of another landslide.

«Recreation centers may be covered by a landslide. The Ministry of Emergency Situations must answer how dangerous the current situation is. Several years ago, the landslide stopped near Supara complex. I believe that it is necessary to consider moving the road away from the dangerous area,» Aida Ismailova said.
link:
views: 137
Print
Related
Construction of road China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan to be discussed soon
Shortcomings in construction of Balykchy – Karakol road detected
Kyrgyzstan asks China for support in building ring road around Issyk-Kul
Construction of Balykchy – Korumdu road again stopped. No money
Naryn-Oruktam road temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan intends to ban parking on roadways
North – South road to become part of international transit corridor
Third phase of Suusamyr–Taraz road сonstruction to be completed by end of August
PM instructs to complete reconstruction of Bishkek – Kara-Balta road on time
Ministry of Transport to start certification of roads in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market