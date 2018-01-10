Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow

An 11-month-old girl from Kyrgyzstan died from meningitis in Moscow. MK.ru reported.

The child reportedly died in the Second Infectious Disease Hospital, where she was hospitalized on January 7 at about 5.00.

Parents of the baby are from Kyrgyzstan, they have been renting an apartment on Volgogradsky Prospekt. The girl was born in the Kyrgyz Republic, and when she was 7 months old, the family moved to Moscow. The head of the family worked at a construction site.

According to the mother, her daughter was not registered with a clinic, and she was not vaccinated against meningitis.