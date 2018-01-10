16:39
Environmental police to be repeatedly established in Issyk-Kul region

Environmental police will be repeatedly established in Issyk-Kul region. Plenipotentiary representative of the government in Issyk-Kul region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev told today during a video conference.

According to him, such proposal was submitted to the government. Earlier, the region already had environmental police. Now local officials intend to re-establish it.

«Inspectors have problems when they face armed to the teeth poachers. Kumtor will allocate $ 3 million annually. A helicopter costs $ 500,000. Using this money, we can buy motor boats, cars, and a helicopter, which the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the environmentalists can use,» Uzarbek Zhylkybaev told.
