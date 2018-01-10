16:38
+1
USD 68.96
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyzstan lost one third of tourists due to late opening of ski resorts

Kyrgyzstan lost one third of tourists due to the late opening of ski resorts. Director of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Zhamankulov told today during a video conference.

According to him, the tourist season began late. "Usually, the ski resorts are opened in November. In Issyk-Kul and Chui regions, the resorts were opened only at the end of December because of the lack of snow. Today they are working smoothly," Azamat Zhamankulov said.

"We missed one month. Therefore, one third is lost," Azamat Zhamankulov said.
link:
views: 106
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan included in top 15 countries in terms of number of trips to Russia
Ex-prime minister knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan
Ethnic town planned to be build near Sulaiman-Too
Kyrgyzstan – country with high level of risks for tourists
Tourist train arrives in Kyrgyzstan from Germany
Bishkek occupies only 10th place among CIS cities in popularity among tourists
Olivier Le Blanc: Bishkek is amazingly comfortable and decent place to live
Spaniard suffered at Tajik-Kyrgyz border. Hospitalized in Osh
Hotlines for tourists
Entrance fee of 5,000 soms to reserve Inylchek fixed. Tourists are against
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market