Kyrgyzstan lost one third of tourists due to late opening of ski resorts

Kyrgyzstan lost one third of tourists due to the late opening of ski resorts. Director of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Zhamankulov told today during a video conference.

According to him, the tourist season began late. "Usually, the ski resorts are opened in November. In Issyk-Kul and Chui regions, the resorts were opened only at the end of December because of the lack of snow. Today they are working smoothly," Azamat Zhamankulov said.

"We missed one month. Therefore, one third is lost," Azamat Zhamankulov said.