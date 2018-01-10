Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on import of confectionery from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan lifted temporary restrictions on the import and sale of confectionery products from Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Committee for Public Health Protection of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the media outlet, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic took relevant sanitary and anti-epidemic measures. Control over Confectionery House «Kulikovsky» was strengthened.

Basis for lifting the restrictions was the results of control laboratory tests of products that meet the requirements of the technical regulations of the Customs Union.

«In order to reduce the risk of sale of non-compliant products, the committee will continue monitoring safety. This control is an alternative to temporary sanitary measures and implies that confectionery products can be imported and sold in the consumer market of Kazakhstan. At the same time, ten batches of each kind of previously detected non-compliant confectionery products will undergo laboratory control for three months,» the report said.

Recall, the Chairman of the Public Health Protection Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhandarbek Bekshin, reported on the suspension of import of dairy, meat and confectionery products from Kyrgyzstan.

The Confectionery House «Kulikovsky» was banned import of its products to Kazakhstan in November 2017.