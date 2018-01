Two batches of nuts from Kyrgyzstan were transported without appropriate documents confirming their phytosanitary safety. Rosselkhoznadzor department for Novosibirsk region reported.

Products were transported by road for sale in Novosibirsk and Kemerovo.

In accordance with the requirements of quarantine legislation, the import of all products of high phytosanitary risk into the territory of Russia is prohibited. The cargo was returned to the senders to Kyrgyzstan.