04:20
+1
USD 68.96
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.21
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan

Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairwoman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shayldabekova. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«Despite the fact that the electoral system is improving from year to year, there are still negative phenomena, such as bribing of voters, increase in financial influence on the electoral process, growth in the spread of false information. These phenomena influence an independent choice of voters,» the head of state said.

In this regard, he stressed the need to improve electoral legislation in order to create equal conditions and opportunities for all candidates during the elections regardless of their financial status.

Nurzhan Shayldabekova stressed that as a result of the analysis of the existing shortcomings and imperfections in the electoral legislation, a number of legislative proposals have been worked out, including the transparency of financing by candidates and parties, and clarification of the issues of conducting campaigning activities.

In addition, she told that amendments to the legislation on administrative and criminal liability were proposed in order to effectively counter the bribery of voters and spread of false messages during the election campaign period.
link:
views: 169
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to inspect decisions taken by Security Council
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018
Central Asia considered as territory of expansion of terrorism influence
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discuss road map
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to increase to $ 1 billion
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan signed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov flies to Kazakhstan on official visit
President was told about introduction of additional generating capacities
24.kg news agency and Karabekov looses case to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for 10 mln
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married