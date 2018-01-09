Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan

Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairwoman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shayldabekova. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«Despite the fact that the electoral system is improving from year to year, there are still negative phenomena, such as bribing of voters, increase in financial influence on the electoral process, growth in the spread of false information. These phenomena influence an independent choice of voters,» the head of state said.

In this regard, he stressed the need to improve electoral legislation in order to create equal conditions and opportunities for all candidates during the elections regardless of their financial status.

Nurzhan Shayldabekova stressed that as a result of the analysis of the existing shortcomings and imperfections in the electoral legislation, a number of legislative proposals have been worked out, including the transparency of financing by candidates and parties, and clarification of the issues of conducting campaigning activities.

In addition, she told that amendments to the legislation on administrative and criminal liability were proposed in order to effectively counter the bribery of voters and spread of false messages during the election campaign period.