Owner of Novosibirsk shoe workshop, where Kyrgyzstanis were killed, detained

Owner, founder of the company and executive director of a shoe workshop, where ten people, including Kyrgyzstanis, were killed in a fire, were detained. Investigation Department of the Russian Federation for Novosibirsk region reported.

The workshop, where, according to the investigation, the fire broke out, was not equipped with automatic fire extinguishing units and fire alarms.

«The 65-year-old owner of the land plot and premises, 27-year-old director and founder of the company, and his 40-year-old executive director were detained. The owner of the land plot and premises is charged under the article «Causing death of two or more persons by negligence,» the rest of the defendants — «Violation of safety rules in the conducting mining, construction or other works, if this entailed by negligence serious harm to human health or major damage.» The court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for three of them,» the Investigation Department said.

The Department also noted that the investigators interrogated all workers of the workshop, appointed fire-technical, chemical, molecular genetic and forensic medical examinations.

«The searches and seizures were carried out, the necessary documentation was withdrawn. The investigation of the criminal case continues,» the Investigation Department added.

Recall, on January 4, a large fire occurred in the shoe workshop in the village Chernorechenskoye of Iskitim district of Novosibirsk region. According to Russian media, 10 people died, including Chinese citizens and a Russian.
