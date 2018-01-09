Uzbekistan exempts foreign universities from all taxes until 2023

Foreign universities were exempted from all taxes until 2023 in Uzbekistan. Portal norma.uz reports.

According to it, higher educational institutions are exempted from paying all kinds of taxes and mandatory contributions to state trust funds in the framework of their educational activities in Uzbekistan.

As of today, there are seven accredited foreign universities in Uzbekistan, in particular in Tashkent, including the Westminster International University, the Management Development Institute of Singapore, the branch of Moscow State University and others.