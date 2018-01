A two-year-old boy from Osh city knows the flags of all the countries. His aunt Kunduz Talkanchieva posted a video on Facebook.

In the video, the boy finds the countries on the map and shows their flags without mistakes. In the comments under the video, the compatriots advised the kid to take part in Maxim Galkin’s program «Best of all» on «Perviy Kanal.»

Video from the page of Kunduz Talkanchieva.