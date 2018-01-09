15:58
+3
USD 68.90
EUR 82.60
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyzstan gets €10 million grant for education support

Kyrgyzstan received a grant of €10 million from the European Union for budgetary support of the educational sector. Press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

The allocated funds are a part of the budgetary support program of €36 million. The money is allocated to the government to help with implementation of the strategy for the development of education until 2020.

«The goal of the program is to assist in reforming the systems of general and vocational education, improving the quality of education and pedagogical standards as well as the management of public finances. In addition, the funds will be spent on the purchase of textbooks, financing the system of preschool education and connecting schools to the Internet,» the Ministry of Finance commented.

The EU will also provide technical assistance and hold trainings for the staff of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and the Public Council under the Ministry of Education in addition to budgetary support.
link:
views: 133
Print
Related
Distance learning at Kyrgyz universities to transform into electronic format
Special equipment for construction of new landfill arrives in Bishkek
80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan switched to five-day study week
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 12 million grant for political reforms
Garbage processing plant. Bishkek City Administration boycotts 22 mln from EBRD
Education Ministry to spend 25 million soms on new school textbooks
ADB to allocate grant of $30 mln to KR for technical and vocational education
Parental co-financing in Bishkek amounts to 200 million soms per year
World Bank to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 46 million for improvement of heat supply
Education Minister invites deputies to rural schools
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married