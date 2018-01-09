15:58
+3
USD 68.90
EUR 82.60
RUB 1.21
English

Six madrasahs closed in southern Kyrgyzstan

Activity of six madrasahs that do not meet the requirements of the State Commission for Religious Affairs was terminated in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan. Information was confirmed in the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Akimzhan Ergeshov, the head of the Religious Education Department of SDMK, these are the institutions in Suzak district, registered as charitable organizations, but which conducted training. They did not receive the corresponding license.

Work of madrasahs in Kyzyl-Kiya town, Nookat district, in Kara-Suu and Aravan districts has been terminated for non-compliance with the requirements. As noted, they did not create the appropriate conditions for study and living, and teachers did not have sufficient qualifications.

They lacked the material and technical base. We were forced to close them. There were practically no students, so nobody was left on the street.

Akimzhan Ergeshov

Also, the leadership of these 16 madrasahs received orders to eliminate the violations detected.

Earlier it was reported that no madrasah in Kyrgyzstan received a license for educational activities.
link:
views: 135
Print
Related
5.3-point earthquake registered in south Kyrgyzstan
Only fifth of imams in madrasahs have basic education
Prime Minister inspects construction of hospitals, schools in south of republic
Students of madrasahs to be taught secular occupations
South Kyrgyzstan hit by earthquake again
450 families in south of Kyrgyzstan may lose their houses
Four madrasahs closed in Kyrgyzstan as illegal
No madrasah gets license for educational activities in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married