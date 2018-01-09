Six madrasahs closed in southern Kyrgyzstan

Activity of six madrasahs that do not meet the requirements of the State Commission for Religious Affairs was terminated in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan. Information was confirmed in the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Akimzhan Ergeshov, the head of the Religious Education Department of SDMK, these are the institutions in Suzak district, registered as charitable organizations, but which conducted training. They did not receive the corresponding license.

Work of madrasahs in Kyzyl-Kiya town, Nookat district, in Kara-Suu and Aravan districts has been terminated for non-compliance with the requirements. As noted, they did not create the appropriate conditions for study and living, and teachers did not have sufficient qualifications.

They lacked the material and technical base. We were forced to close them. There were practically no students, so nobody was left on the street. Akimzhan Ergeshov

Also, the leadership of these 16 madrasahs received orders to eliminate the violations detected.

Earlier it was reported that no madrasah in Kyrgyzstan received a license for educational activities.