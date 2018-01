A resident of Vuadil village of Fergana district Akbarzhon Turaev was detained at the border with six gold bars with the total cost $180,000. Vesti.uz reported with reference to the press service of the National Security Service of Uzbekistan.

His accomplice Nodirzhon Karimov was also detained.

Homemade gold bars 999.6 fine weighing 4.7 kilograms were intended for smuggling into Kyrgyzstan.