International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $73.72 mln in December 2017

In December 2017, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves increased by $73.72 million. The website of the National Bank reports.

According to the results of December, the volume of international reserves is estimated at $2,176.49 billion. This is the biggest rate in the last three years. Since the beginning of the year, reserves have increased by $ 207.36 million.

In 2017, the National Bank conducted 21 interventions. For the whole year, the bank bought up dollars five times, having bought $34,460 million. The National Bank sold the currency more actively: $107,150 million were launched on the market within 16 interventions. Net sales of dollars amounted to $72,690 million.
