Court blocks 159 extremist websites in Kyrgyzstan

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan submitted 15 applications to the court to block websites spreading extremist and terrorist information. Press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The court blocked access to 159 websites and pages.

Based on the statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office, 27 websites, where materials of the organizations banned in Kyrgyzstan Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, Taliban, and the Islamic State were posted, were considered extremist by the decision of Oktyabrsky district court. These sites are blocked for Internet users in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Prosecutor General’s Office clarified that it is preparing additional statements about the blocking of websites containing questionable publications.
