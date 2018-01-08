15:17
Placer gold deposit Baymak put out for bids

The State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use put a deposit of placer gold Baymak on auction. Official website of the committee reported.

The deposit is located in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The deposit was discovered in 1956 following the ancient mining of placer gold. Kyzyl-Tokoy, Orto-Tokoy, Baymak, Ala-Buka, which now constitute Nizhnekassanskoye field, showed positive results.

A license for the right to conduct geological exploration work is placed on auction. The starting price is $ 9,375. The auction will take place on February 26.
