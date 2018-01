Weapons were stolen from house of a parliament deputy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov in Nookat district of Osh region. Press service of the Interior Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

Criminal case was initiated under article «Theft». «Violators penetrated into the house on the night of January 4 through the window. There was nobody in the house. Only two weapons (rifled and smooth-bore gun) were stolen,» the ministry informed.