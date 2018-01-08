15:19
Children in Kyrgyzstan to be able to get passport without consent of parents

The Ministry of Justice submitted amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic On External Migration for public discussion.

The purpose of the bill is to facilitate the documentation of citizens who have not reached the age of 16. A norm, according to which it will be possible to obtain a passport without the consent of the father or mother in cases when the parents are not married and the location of the father (or mother) is unknown and the contact with him / her is not maintained in any way, is introduced.

«As a rule, divorced parents who are going to document a child who has not reached the age of 16 have most of all questions. In most cases, parents do not communicate with each other so there are difficulties in documenting, and as a result the child cannot get a passport,» the Ministry of Justice noted.

«For example, in Russia, every citizen with children can get an international passport for a child from the moment of birth. Already since birth, a child can have a personal international passport, which is not different from an adult. At the same time, one of the parents or his legal representatives obtains a passport for a child. In Belarus, the consent of both parents is also not required to get a passport for a minor under the age of 14, the consent of one of the parents of the child is enough,» the ministry says.

The Ministry of Justice stresses that this norm will not be applied to people under 16 wishing to leave the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the Law On External Migration, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who have not reached the age of 18 can leave the country using a notarized application of legal representatives. In the absence of application, a court can authorize the departure of minors.

Departure of children aged 14 to 18 from the Kyrgyz Republic for permanent residence can be carried out only with the written and notarized consent of parents or legal representatives.
