EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market

«As of December 2017, some provisions on the program for the formation of a single oil and gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union of a fundamental nature remained unagreed,» review of the results of Belarus’ foreign policy for 2017, published on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the republic, says.

In 2017, the Belarusian side made intensive efforts to coordinate programs for the formation of single markets for oil and oil products of EEU and a single gas market. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, an agreement to return to the discussion of these issues in early 2018 was reached.

The ministry believes that, in general, the past year was «much more successful» for the Eurasian economic integration than 2016.

«The partners in the union supported the Belarus’ approach on eliminating internal barriers in mutual trade by creating road maps that will be formed for a two-year period and include the most sensitive restrictions. At the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 25, an action plan (road map) was approved to eliminate exemptions and restrictions on the internal market of EEU for 2018-2019,» the review says.