14:04
-1
USD 68.92
EUR 83.07
RUB 1.21
English

Ban on import of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through Russia extended

President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended by his decree ban on the transportation of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through the territory of the Russian Federation. Official portal of the legal information of the Russian Federation reported.

The President’s decree on measures to ensure economic security and national interests of the Russian Federation in the international transit transportation of goods from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan through the territory of the Russian Federation was amended.

The document extends the ban on the transit of Ukrainian goods until June 30.

Recall, the ban on transit road and rail transportations from Ukraine was imposed on January 1, 2016. Then it was about the goods to which the import customs duties rates other than zero are applied in Russia, as well as those included in the «sanctioned goods» list. Later, on July 1, 2016, the ban was extended to goods transported in transit to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

In response, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Kiev states that the trade turnover with these countries has decreased by more than a third, and estimates the loss of $ 1 billion.
link:
views: 136
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire at shoe workshop in Novosibirsk region (Russia)
Vladimir Putin receives CIS heads of state
30 migrants from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow to check documents
Migrants in Russia complain mostly about unpaid wages
Vladimir Putin again invites Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Moscow
Russia to deliver to Kyrgyzstan over 20,000 textbooks in Russian
Kyrgyzstani wins contest of young performers Romansiada
Kyrgyzstan only 30th among Russians in ranking of popular countries for travel
Russian publishing houses to be involved in replication of textbooks in KR
President approves writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debt to Russia
Popular
Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018 President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018
One more journalist banned from leaving country One more journalist banned from leaving country
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU