Ban on import of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through Russia extended

President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended by his decree ban on the transportation of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through the territory of the Russian Federation. Official portal of the legal information of the Russian Federation reported.

The President’s decree on measures to ensure economic security and national interests of the Russian Federation in the international transit transportation of goods from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan through the territory of the Russian Federation was amended.

The document extends the ban on the transit of Ukrainian goods until June 30.

Recall, the ban on transit road and rail transportations from Ukraine was imposed on January 1, 2016. Then it was about the goods to which the import customs duties rates other than zero are applied in Russia, as well as those included in the «sanctioned goods» list. Later, on July 1, 2016, the ban was extended to goods transported in transit to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

In response, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Kiev states that the trade turnover with these countries has decreased by more than a third, and estimates the loss of $ 1 billion.