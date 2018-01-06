National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fines another commercial bank for breach of law

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fined one of the commercial banks for violation of the legislation on combating the legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds and financing terrorist or extremist activities. Official website of the National Bank reported.

According to it, a fine of 30,000 soms was imposed on the bank. Two more officials of another financial and credit institution were fined 7,000 soms each. Names of the banks, as well as the exact reason for the penalties, is not voiced.

In December, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, for violation of the legislation, withdrew from the microcredit company Akniet a registration certificate, and a license — from the exchange office Tyncha Company LLC.