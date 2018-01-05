13:24
-5
USD 68.83
EUR 82.77
RUB 1.20
English

Promotional video, updated logo of 3rd World Nomad Games presented

The Secretariat of the 3rd World Nomad Games presented a promotional video of the Games.

In addition, the image of the WNG has been updated, its logo got more colors and symbolism.

«The new identica comprises the idea of ​​the renewed concept of the 3rd World Nomad Games, aimed at revealing the essence of the culture of various nomadic peoples around the world. The new identica indicates that the 3rd WNG is not only an international competition, but also a platform for revealing the cultural identity of all the nomadic peoples of the world,» the Secretariat noted.

Recall, the 3rd World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in September 2018.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018
Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata. Photoreport
Popular
Terrorists organized attacks on New Year holidays in CIS Terrorists organized attacks on New Year holidays in CIS
Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018 President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU