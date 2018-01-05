Criminal case opened on fact of death of Kyrgyzstanis in Novosibirsk

A criminal case was initiated under part 3 of Article 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of safety rules) on the death of workers at a shoe workshop in Novosibirsk region of Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry clarifies that two Kyrgyz citizens — B. u. D., born in 1994, and S. u. Yu., born in 1991, were killed in the fire. Another Kyrgyz citizen K. u. N, born in 1999, received thermal burns of the 2nd degree and was discharged home after providing medical care.

Day before, a large fire occurred at the shoe production workshop in Chernorechenskoe village of Iskitim district of Novosibirsk region. According to Russian media, 10 people were killed, including citizens of China and one Russian.