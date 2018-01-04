Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan orders to instill order on Bishkek-Osh road

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov ordered to improve the transport communication on Bishkek-Osh road and render assistance to the victims of a strong wind in Talas, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions. Department of Public Relations and Media of the government reported.

As noted, the Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting with the Prime Minister that the main causes of traffic jams on mountain roads were the unpreparedness of individual drivers of heavy trucks for operation in winter conditions. In particular, the absence of winter tires, chains and cables on cars. A low culture of driving of some motorists led to traffic jams.

Clearing works were carried out untimely on some sections of the road.

The minister said that artillery shelling for the forced descent of avalanches on potentially dangerous sections of Bishkek-Osh highway was held. Heating points for drivers at Aral point of Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region and Sosnovka point of Zhaiyl district of Chui region were organized.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Emergency Situations to provide maximum assistance to the Ministry of Transport and Roads in ensuring uninterrupted transport communications on the main roads of the republic.

Kubatbek Boronov said that from January 1 to 3, the residents of Talas and Jalal-Abad regions, who suffered from the hurricane, received about 10,000 sheets of slate. As of today, delivery of construction materials continues.