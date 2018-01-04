01:07
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in fire at shoe workshop in Novosibirsk region (Russia)

Seven Chinese citizens, two Kyrgyz citizens and a Russian were killed, according to preliminary data, in a fire in a warehouse in Novosibirsk region of Russia. A source in the emergency services of the region informed RIA Novosti.

«According to preliminary information, seven Chinese citizens, two Kyrgyz citizens and one Russian citizen are among the dead,» the source said.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations Ministry for Novosibirsk region, report about a fire in shoe workshop in Iskitim district of the region was received at 9.00 local time. The work was significantly complicated by smoke and the structural features of the hangar-type building. Currently, open burning has been distinguished.

According to other agencies, only one Kyrgyz citizen was among the dead. There are also reports about the deaths of 10 Chinese citizens.
