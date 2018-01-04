12:46
Cigarettes to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan

Cigarettes will rise in price in Kyrgyzstan. Decree of the government on setting the minimum retail price for cigarettes with and without a filter came into force on January 1, 2018.

According to the document, from January 1 to December 31, 2018 inclusive, the minimum price for 20 cigarettes will be 50 soms. In 2017, the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes was set at 40 soms.

In the next three years, the cost of cigarettes will increase by 10 soms every year. From January 1, 2022, a pack of cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan will cost at least 90 soms.
