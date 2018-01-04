Benefits for drivers converting vehicles to gas offered in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aaly Karashev made a proposal to introduce benefits for drivers converting their vehicles to gas.

According to him, cars that run on gas less harm the environment. "Those who switch to gas should be provided with benefits. This will stimulate other drivers," said Aaly Karashev.

In addition, he recalled that when upgrading the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant contractors promised to install filters and reduce emissions. "They said that there would be less smog. However, there is no information about filters. No one informs the population, so there is another opinion about modernization. Earlier smog was at the foot, now it rises to the upper part of the city," said the deputy.