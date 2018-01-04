Kazakhstan allocates 200.2 million tenge as humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan allocated 200.2 million tenge (about 42 million soms) as humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan was instructed to allocate 662,689 million tenge from the reserve for the liquidation of natural and man-made emergency situations.

Tajikistan was provided with 276.7 million tenge of official humanitarian assistance, Kyrgyzstan — 200.2 million tenge (about 42 million soms), Syria — 185.6 million tenge.