18 billion soms required to increase salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan

At least 18 billion soms are needed to increase the salaries of doctors in Kyrgyzstan. Public Relations and Media Department of the government’s executive office reported.

The consolidated budget of the healthcare system in 2017 was 15.3 billion soms. According to the Ministry of Health, expenditures amount to 13.2 percent of the total state expenditures.

The annual Fund for Remuneration of Labor of State Health Organizations is 8.1 billion soms. The average monthly salary is 9,957 soms, and general average monthly salary in the republic is 14,811 soms.

An increase in the initial level of salaries of health workers will entail the need to allocate additional funds from the republican budget. The estimated amount is 18 billion soms.

Earlier, the Association of Young Doctors said that the doctors are underpaid in Kyrgyzstan.