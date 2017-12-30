21:20
0
USD 68.96
EUR 82.52
RUB 1.20
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov and the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Aynysh Tokbaeva. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President congratulated everyone on the New Year, wished the branches of power prosperity and successful work aimed at development of the state and improvement of the well-being of the Kyrgyz people.

«Despite the fact that the outgoing year was not easy, on the whole it was positive. 2017 ends with tangible growth and significant results in all spheres of the country’s life,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

There are big tasks for 2018, together we will develop the country, strengthen stability and improve the social and economic situation of the Kyrgyz people.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state wished prosperity to Kyrgyzstan and well-being to the people of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
President instruct to fully staff Constitutional Chamber
President and Cabinet to fulfill election promises in 2018
Central Asia considered as territory of expansion of terrorism influence
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discuss road map
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to increase to $ 1 billion
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan signed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov flies to Kazakhstan on official visit
President was told about introduction of additional generating capacities
24.kg news agency and Karabekov looses case to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for 10 mln
Popular
Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan? Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan?
Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017? Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing