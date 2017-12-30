President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about plans for 2018

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov and the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Aynysh Tokbaeva. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President congratulated everyone on the New Year, wished the branches of power prosperity and successful work aimed at development of the state and improvement of the well-being of the Kyrgyz people.

«Despite the fact that the outgoing year was not easy, on the whole it was positive. 2017 ends with tangible growth and significant results in all spheres of the country’s life,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

There are big tasks for 2018, together we will develop the country, strengthen stability and improve the social and economic situation of the Kyrgyz people. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state wished prosperity to Kyrgyzstan and well-being to the people of Kyrgyzstan.