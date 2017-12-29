Uzbekistan ready to repair Kyrgyz diesel locomotives and freight cars

Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC is ready to help Kyrgyz Temir Zholu with the repair of diesel locomotives and freight cars. The state-owned enterprise informed.

According to it, Uzbekistan Temir Yullari signed a protocol of cooperation following the results of the talks. It is about the implementation of the agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries during the recent visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Tashkent .

Kyrgyzstan offered its colleagues to reduce by 30 percent tariffs for all goods that go in transit through Uzbekistan towards the stations of the southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and back. The Uzbek side will soon submit proposals for resolving the issue.

Uzbekistan is ready not only to repair Kyrgyz diesel locomotives and freight cars, but also to supply spare parts and components for the rolling stock on preferential terms.

In addition, Uzbekistan is ready to supply wagons for the southern branch.

Earlier, deputy Abdykapar Sultanov stated that the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu incurred losses and could not engage in cargo transportation because of the lack of cars.