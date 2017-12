The number of minors infected with HIV is growing in Kyrgyzstan . The member of the Public Council of the Ministry of Health, Baktygul Zhumakulova, said at the working meeting «Role of public councils in monitoring the safety of the educational environment in schools.»

According to her, as of November 2017, there were more than 27 cases of sexual transmission of HIV among minors in Kyrgyzstan . «In addition to them, there are cases in Osh region, when young children, who got into Nookat, Kara-Suu district hospitals, were infected with HIV through syringes, they are already teenagers now,» she noted.