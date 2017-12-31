21:22
Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan

Chinese Li Gang for the first time arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2009. He is a geologist and is working for a company that is engaged in the exploration of a field in Batken region.

Having visited Kyrgyzstan once, I return two or three times a year.

Li Gang

— What surprises you in Kyrgyzstan?

— I was amazed by clean air, beautiful and powerful mountains, magnificent Issyk-Kul lake. In addition, the people there are kind and sympathetic.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown?

Manas epic reminds me of my hometown. This work connects Kyrgyzstan and China. The Chinese honor it.

Li Gang

— What do you miss in Bishkek?

— I miss my relatives and family members. And also I miss my favorite Chinese food. I am a food-lover.

— What is your favorite place in Kyrgyzstan?

— I like to have a rest on Issyk-Kul lake, admire its greatness. I like to go to the mountains, get acquainted with the locals.

— What do you like in the national cuisine? And what are you afraid even to try?

— I like meat dishes, especially kuurdak. I do not like fatty food, shoro and boso.

— What has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— The Kyrgyz are kind and open people. Their hospitality fascinates.

— What would you change in Bishkek?

— There is a very big problem with traffic in Bishkek. The city needs construction and repair of roads, installation of cameras with violations recording. Traffic rules are often not observed that leads to bad consequences.

Kyrgyzstan, as a whole, needs to improve services sector.

Li Gang

