A new kind of naswar is spreading among the students of Kyrgyzstan , a member of the Public Council of the Ministry of Health Baktygul Zhumakulova said at the working meeting «The role of public councils in monitoring the safety of the educational environment in schools.»

According to her, the teachers of the capital’s schools, who found small bags in the classrooms, applied to the doctors. «I took them to the Republican Center of Narcology, where they gave a conclusion that this is a new kind of naswar,» Baktygul Zhumakulova noted.