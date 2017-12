New video clip for the song of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev «New Year» was released. The video was posted on YouTube.

Earlier, video clips for Almazbek Atambayev’s songs «Despite of Destiny,» «I can not live without you», «I’m not afraid to die,» «Rita» and others appeared on the Internet. The album was written on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The album of Almazbek Atambayev was released by the Russian company Melodiya.