The deputies of the Parliament ratified in the third reading an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the interstate use of Orto-Tokoy (Kasansay) reservoir in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The decision was made today at the meeting.

The document establishes the procedure for the use of the reservoir, regulates the issue of financing the costs of its operation and maintenance. There will be created a permanent commission that will monitor the operation of the facility.

The parties admit that the reservoir is being exploited for the purpose of stable water supply to the population of the two countries on a mutually beneficial, reasonable and fair basis.

In case of emergency situations on the reservoir, Kyrgyzstan will immediately notify Uzbekistan .

In case of disputes, the parties will resolve them through bilateral negotiations.

The agreement is unlimited. It was signed during the state visit of the former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Tashkent on October 6.

111 deputies voted for the ratification of the agreement, 5 were against.