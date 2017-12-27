Transport Ministry pays off wages to Balykchi – Korumdu road builders

Ministry of Transport paid off wages to the builders of Balykchi — Korumdu road, transferring 78 million soms, the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that due to lack of money in the republican budget, financing of the reconstruction of Balykchi-Tamchi-Cholpon-Ata-Korumdu road was stopped at the end of 2017.

For three months, arrears of wages in the amount of 77.9 million soms formed.

Previously, workers asked officials to pay them off before the New Year.

The general contractor is the Chinese company Long Hai.