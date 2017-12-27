Bishkek Mayor tells Prime Minister about city problems

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov today held a working meeting to discuss the future plans for development of Bishkek. The Department for Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister noted the positive changes that have occurred in Bishkek in recent years and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the City Administration for the work done.

At the same time, Sapar Isakov stressed that the city has a number of problems, for the solution of which effective mechanisms are necessary.

Mayor Albek Ibraimov said that the City Administration is actively implementing the Bishkek development program for 2017-2020 «City of Favorable Conditions », which determines the main guidelines for the development of the capital and is aimed at creating more comfortable living conditions for the city residents.

In addition, Albek Ibraimov presented information about the problems of the city:

— Lowering of the level of groundwater in the areas of housing development along Big Chui Canal ;

— Division of responsibility with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for the maintenance of traffic lights in the capital;

— Insufficient provision of educational institutions with modern teaching aids;

— Organization of control over emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere;

— Illegal construction of sewage treatment facilities in the protected area of ​​ Bishkekvodokanal;

— Delegation to Bishkek City Administration certain authorities of state bodies for more prompt resolution of issues.

Sapar Isakov instructed the relevant state bodies to promptly submit proposals and take action on all issues raised during the meeting.