Court seizes salary of Tekebayev's lawyer

The salary of the lawyer of Ata Meken party, Kanatbek Aziz, is under arrest. Oktyabrsky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, Kanatbek Aziz gets his salary in a bank. The Parliament (he works in the secretariat of Ata Meken faction. — Note by 24.kg news agency) transfers the money to the card. The account was arrested. Earlier, the arrest was imposed on the salary of lawyer Taalaygul Toktakunova.

The Bishkek City Court on October 4, 2017 ruled in favor of the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of the honor and dignity of President Almazbek Atambayev. The plaintiff asked to declare the information voiced at the press conference of lawyers Omurbek Tekebayev, Taalaygul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, who spoke on behalf of the politician not true. The court granted the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms.

On November 30, the Supreme Court upheld the decisions of lower instance courts. Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaygul Toktakunova also can not leave the country by court order until they pay the full amount on the claim.