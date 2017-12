Azamat Araev was appointed the head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations of the government of Kyrgyzstan . This was reported by the Department of Public Relations and Media of the Kyrgyz Republic .

He came instead of Damir Sagynbaev, appointed first deputy secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan.

Azamat Araev headed the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking.