30 migrants from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow to check documents

30 migrants from Kyrgyzstan were detained in Moscow for scheduled inspection of registration documents, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

According to its data, after checking 19 people were released.

Violations of the migration legislation were revealed by the remained 11 Kyrgyzstanis. In the joint examination of the protocols, the investigator decided to oblige 9 people to pay the fine prescribed by law (without deportation) for violation of the period of stay.

Protocols against two will be submitted to the judicial authorities in connection with forgery of documents and residence in Russia without registration for a long period.

The embassy reminds that it’s prohibited to use the services of intermediaries during registration.
