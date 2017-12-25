20:16
+5
USD 69.44
EUR 82.32
RUB 1.19
English

Court prohibits lawyers of Ata Meken to leave country

Oktyabrskiy District Court banned the lawyer of Ata Meken Kanatbek Aziz from leaving the country, the office of the court confirmed it to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the restriction on departure is also imposed on Taalaigul Toktakunova. The court can lift the ban only after the defendants pay the full cost recovered from them by the Prosecutor General’s Office, or at the request of the plaintiff himself — ex-President Almazbek Atambayev.

Bishkek City Court on October 4, 2017 ruled in favor of the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev and supported the verdict of the district court.

The plaintiff asked to declare the information voiced at the press conference of lawyers Omurbek Tekebayev — Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, who spoke on behalf of the politician, invalid. The court upheld the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property of Taalaigul Toktakunova was arrested.

On November 30, the Supreme Court decided to uphold the decisions of lower courts.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
24.kg news agency and Karabekov looses case to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for 10 mln
Court fines MP Almambet Shykmamatov for 5 million soms
Tekebayev's lawyers draw up appeal to UN Human Rights Committee
Extremist from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 2 years in prison in Moscow
CEC to decide on transfer of Omurbek Tekebayev’s deputy seat
Supreme Court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov in hospital
Supreme Court starts trial of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev's deputy powers terminated
Tekebayev and Chotonov sent to different colonies
Popular
Purchase of real estate in Kyrgyzstan by foreigners. Pros and Cons Purchase of real estate in Kyrgyzstan by foreigners. Pros and Cons
Kyrgyzstan to receive tranche from IMF of $ 26.9 million Kyrgyzstan to receive tranche from IMF of $ 26.9 million
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss construction of gas pipeline Kyrgyzstan and China discuss construction of gas pipeline
Human Rights Watch concerned about human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Watch concerned about human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan