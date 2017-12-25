Court prohibits lawyers of Ata Meken to leave country

Oktyabrskiy District Court banned the lawyer of Ata Meken Kanatbek Aziz from leaving the country, the office of the court confirmed it to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the restriction on departure is also imposed on Taalaigul Toktakunova. The court can lift the ban only after the defendants pay the full cost recovered from them by the Prosecutor General’s Office, or at the request of the plaintiff himself — ex-President Almazbek Atambayev.

Bishkek City Court on October 4, 2017 ruled in favor of the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the protection of honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev and supported the verdict of the district court.

The plaintiff asked to declare the information voiced at the press conference of lawyers Omurbek Tekebayev — Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz, who spoke on behalf of the politician, invalid. The court upheld the claim and recovered from the defendants 10 million soms. The property of Taalaigul Toktakunova was arrested.

On November 30, the Supreme Court decided to uphold the decisions of lower courts.