Kyrgyzstan accused of uncontrolled smuggling of cattle

Kyrgyzstan was accused of uncontrolled smuggling of cattle. The deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Roman Kim asked the border service to investigate the issue, InformBuro informs.

«Every border service knows its frontier posts. If everything is so good, tell us, why do we have so holed border with Kyrgyzstan? I’m talking about uncontrolled smuggling of cattle, which does not stop,» Roman Kim said during the government hour.

Director of the Border Guard Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Dilmanov replied that only border guards stand on the state border with Kyrgyzstan. «Since they became a member of EEU, everything that moves through the checkpoints is not contraband. There are problems, we are actively struggling with this. In engineering terms, we close the state border in Kordai and Taraz directions. They are not yet closed completely, but there are results. The main smuggling remains — the migration of livestock. The personnel and equipment are sufficient to ensure the protection of the border,» he explained.

Vice Speaker of the Mazhilis, Vladimir Bozhko, fears that diseases will spread with cattle. «We would not like to get another list of diseases for our cattle. There is, probably, not smuggling, but the migration of cattle with incorrectly issued documents, so to say,» he added.

Recall, on December 2, the presidents of the two countries settled an acute situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
