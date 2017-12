Kyrgyzstan established equal tax conditions for entrepreneurs from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, who import and sell flour, the press service of the EEC reported.

It was noted that sincethe sale of flour produced from imported grain was exempted from the payment of value added tax, while the flour imported from the EEU countries was taxed at a rate of 12 percent.

Such provisions of the Kyrgyz legislation created unequal conditions for the supply of flour from other EEU states and were contrary to the provisions of the EEU Treaty.