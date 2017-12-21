12:36
Parliament approves candidacies for Council for Selection of Judges

Today at a meeting of the Parliament the deputies approved the candidatures nominated for the Council for the Selection of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The coalition of the parliamentary majority was represented by Tilektesh Begaliyev, Nazira Sopubekova and Aibek Monolov.

Parliamentary opposition factions were represented by the following candidates: Altynbek Kubatbekov (Respublika — Ata-Jurt), Gulzhan Koshokova (Onuguu-Progress) and Almaz Kalbaev (Ata Meken).

Sheraly Kamchybekov, Elmira Baryktabasova and Irina Gorshkovskaya were nominated by the Council of Judges.
