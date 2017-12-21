Parliament approves candidacies for Council for Selection of Judges

Today at a meeting of the Parliament the deputies approved the candidatures nominated for the Council for the Selection of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic .

The coalition of the parliamentary majority was represented by Tilektesh Begaliyev, Nazira Sopubekova and Aibek Monolov.

Parliamentary opposition factions were represented by the following candidates: Altynbek Kubatbekov (Respublika — Ata-Jurt), Gulzhan Koshokova (Onuguu-Progress) and Almaz Kalbaev (Ata Meken).

Sheraly Kamchybekov, Elmira Baryktabasova and Irina Gorshkovskaya were nominated by the Council of Judges.