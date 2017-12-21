Parliament approves candidacy of Tolkunbek Abdygulov for post of head of NB

The Parliament approved the candidacy of Tolkunbek Abdygulov for the post of Chairman of the National Bank. The decision was made today at the meeting.

The candidacy of Tolkunbek Abdygulov was nominated by the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Abdygulov already headed the National Bank in 2014-2017. Later he was appointed first vice prime minister, then downgraded to vice prime minister. In the last post, he hardly has worked for a month.

The head of the National Bank at this time was Kubanychbek Kulmatov. The post was vacant after the latter was appointed Chairman of the State Customs Service.

The deputies supported the candidacy of the head of the National Bank unanimously. Electronic voting was secret.