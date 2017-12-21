Deputy recalls Tolkunbek Abdygulov of his joke about legalization of marijuana

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov recalled the candidate for the post of head of the National Bank Tolkunbek сan anecdote about drugs. The Deputy stated this today at a meeting of the parliament.

According to Ryskeldi Mombekov, Abdygulov didn’t show himself either as the first vice prime minister or vice-premier.

«The only thing, you’ve become famous for a joke about drugs. I am surprised at the personnel policy of the authorities. Either you need to give the National Bank for rent for 49 years. You again and again come back to square one. We have with great confidence approved you for the post of first vice prime minister, and you as a butterfly — from flower to flower, go from the post to the post,» Ryskeldi Mombekov said.

Recall, as chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov proposed legalize marijuana in order to make a «tourist paradise» in the country. His proposal, he voiced on May 2, 2017, the discussion of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2040.