10:26
+5
USD 69.64
EUR 82.49
RUB 1.19
English

Deputy recalls Tolkunbek Abdygulov of his joke about legalization of marijuana

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov recalled the candidate for the post of head of the National Bank Tolkunbek сan anecdote about drugs. The Deputy stated this today at a meeting of the parliament.

According to Ryskeldi Mombekov, Abdygulov didn’t show himself either as the first vice prime minister or vice-premier.

«The only thing, you’ve become famous for a joke about drugs. I am surprised at the personnel policy of the authorities. Either you need to give the National Bank for rent for 49 years. You again and again come back to square one. We have with great confidence approved you for the post of first vice prime minister, and you as a butterfly — from flower to flower, go from the post to the post,» Ryskeldi Mombekov said.

Recall, as chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov proposed legalize marijuana in order to make a «tourist paradise» in the country. His proposal, he voiced on May 2, 2017, the discussion of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2040.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Parliamentary Committee approves Tolkunbek Abdygulov as Head of National Bank
Tolkunbek Abdygulov returns to National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamps on its anniversary
Kyrgyzstan to receive tranche from IMF of $ 26.9 million
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan revokes license from exchange office in Talas
Special Forces officer placed in detention center for possession of drugs
National Bank continues to sell dollars
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves reduce by $ 12.76 million
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Second intervention for month. National Bank keeps dollar rate at same level
Popular
Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament
Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat
Budget receives 14.3 billion soms from securities since beginning of 2017 Budget receives 14.3 billion soms from securities since beginning of 2017
New Year to cost Bishkek quarter of million dollars New Year to cost Bishkek quarter of million dollars