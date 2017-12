A deputy chairman was elected at the meeting of the Central Election Commission yesterday.

Akylbek Eshimov became the deputy chairman. He is a native of the Osh oblast. Graduated from Osh Technological University. He was a deputy of the fifth convocation. He started his career in 2003 as a distributor of finished products.

Atyr Abdrakhmatova, on the decision of the commission members, was dismissed from this post on December 8.