Letter of attorney to Dzimidovich made out in Minsk by Bakiyev representative

The letter of attorney to represent Grexton Capital Ltd. was made out to Elena Dzimidovich in Minsk by the representative of Maxim Bakiyev. Lawyer of NTC TV channel Amantur Abdyrakhmanov told today at a press conference.

According to him, Sergey Kostyrin, who is on interstate wanted list, made out the letter of attorney. «The court for one day ruled to arrest the property of the debtors. Everything was made promptly. Letter of attorney to represent Grexton Capital Ltd. was issued by Sergei Kostyrin, the former representative of Maxim Bakiyev. The document was issued in Minsk . Despite this, the judicial authorities made such a decision,» Abdyrakhmanov said.

He noted that the decision of the Interdistrict Court was illegal. «According to the norms of the Civil Procedure Code, the claim must be considered within five days. During this time they had to determine the jurisdiction of the claim,» the lawyer said.

Recall, the day before, the bailiffs came to the office of the television company, accompanied by the police and a representative of Grexton Capital Ltd. Elena Dzimidovich.

This company is registered in the offshore zone and, according to some information, is included in the group of companies of the son of the deposed president Kurmanbek Bakiyev Maxim.

It was the central link in the chain of fictitious redemption through front companies of 100 percent stake in BiMoCom (comprising 51 percent of Penwell) in 2005-2006.

According to Elena Dzimidovich and the Interdistrict Court ruling, the equipment of NTS television channel must be registered, the property is arrested, and the building is sealed off till the court decision.

Grexton Capital Ltd. filed a lawsuit against several companies, legal entities and individuals. «The defendants in the case are Trastmedi and Ayan LLC, and the third parties are NTS and the State Registry of Alamudun district,» the General Director of the television channel Zhainak Usen uulu stressed.

Today in the morning the gates of the TV channel were closed, only journalists were admitted to the building. The bailiffs came to carry out the property of NTS, but they decided to communicate with the channel’s management without a press.

The inventory of property for arrest began in the afternoon. If the TV and radio company is closed, according to the lawyer, 120 people will remain unemployed.